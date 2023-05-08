Britannia Industries Q4, Paytm results & Aditya Birla Fashion's newest acquisition | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Friday's Wall Street rally led by Apple, Britannia's Q4 numbers beating estimates, Aditya Birla Fashion acquiring TCNS Clothing and Paytm's March quarter results. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Rahul Bhuskute of Bharti AXA Life Insurance in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
May 08, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST