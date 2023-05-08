English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Britannia Industries Q4, Paytm results & Aditya Birla Fashion's newest acquisition | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Friday's Wall Street rally led by Apple, Britannia's Q4 numbers beating estimates, Aditya Birla Fashion acquiring TCNS Clothing and Paytm's March quarter results. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Rahul Bhuskute of Bharti AXA Life Insurance in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

    market minutes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aditya Birla Fashion #Britannia Industries #PayTm #Podcast
    first published: May 8, 2023 08:13 am