Brent crude surges, Auto sales roundup, LIC's Bata India stake buy & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about OPEC's surprise oil production cut, March auto sales numbers, LIC increasing its stake in Bata India and why Cigniti Technologies should be on investors' radar. And, catch Anuj Dixit of Sovereign Global in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
April 03, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST