All eyes on Tata Motors, L&T and Fed outcome | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the likely outcome from Fed meet, L&T buyback announcement and Tata Motors strong results. Find out which Nifty companies will announce results today and catch Amit Kumar Gupta of Fintrekk Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
July 26, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST
