US Election 2020 | Protests over vote counting sweep across the US

The protests started after the US President Donald Trump insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting, and as Republicans filed suit in various states over the election
As the US waits for the complete results of the presidential elections, some protesters have demanded that ballot counting be stopped, while others have taken to the streets to urge that every vote be counted. (Image: AP)
In Michigan and Arizona, dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres as the results went against him in the two key states. Signs sit on the ground before a rally calling for every vote to be counted from November 3's general elections near the Detroit Department of Elections building in Detroit, Michigan. (Image: AP/David Goldman)
Donna Akers (left), Lucy Cantu (centre) and her sister Guadalupe Neidigh participate in a protest organized by Dallas Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression outside Dallas City Hall. (Image: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Maricopa County elections officials count ballots at the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix. (Image: AP/Matt York)
People listen and react to speakers during a count every vote protest at Independence Mall in Philadelphia. (Image: AP/Michael Perez)
Chester County, Pa., workers transport mail-in and absentee ballots to be processed at West Chester University in West Chester. (Image: AP/Matt Slocum)
A woman carries a sign that reads, "All votes must be counted", in Los Angeles, after the November 3 elections. (Image: AP/Jae C. Hong)
Virginia Donohue (left) a member of the Raging Grannies sings "We Shall Overcome" during a rally sponsored by local advocacy groups at the US Federal District Courthouse in Eugene, Ore. (Image: Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP)
Supporters of President Donald Trump pause for prayer during a rally outside the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix. (Image: AP/Matt York)
Benny De La Vega carries the American flag as he places candles on the words "Count Every Vote" marked in chalk on the pavement during a rally at Dallas City Hall to demand all votes be counted in Dallas. (Image: Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
An election worker rubs his head in the closing hours where absentee ballots were processed at the central counting board in Detroit. (Image: AP/Carlos Osorio)
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. (Image: AP/John Locher)
Election personnel handle ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Image: AP/Brynn Anderson)
People yell as they look through the windows of the central counting board as police were helping to keep others from entering due to overcrowding in Detroit. (Image: AP/Carlos Osorio)
A man walks through a projected election slogan during protests following the November 3 presidential election in Portland, Ore. (Image: AP/Paula Bronstein)
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 05:29 pm