Tracking Trump’s Indictment: All about the four major criminal cases against former US President

1/6 Donald Trump has now been charged in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 US election, making it his third indictment after the classified documents case and the hush-money settlement case. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/6 In March 2023, Donald Trump was criminally charged for directing hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress with whom he reportedly had a short affair, during his 2016 campaign. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/6 Trump is also accused of unlawful keeping classified documents and revealing classified information from these documents to unauthorised persons. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/6 The US Justice Department has been investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A string of congressional hearings connected Trump to the US Capitol attack of 6 January 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/6 According to legal experts, trump has violated Georgia criminal election laws by conspiring to commit election fraud and interfering with performance of election duties. (Image: News18 Creative)