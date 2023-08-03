English
    Tracking Trump’s Indictment: All about the four major criminal cases against former US President

    Donald Trump has now been charged in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 US election, making it his third indictment after the classified documents case and the hush-money settlement case. An indictment is a document that sets out details of charges against a person, ensuring they have notice of alleged criminal offences. Take a look at the four major criminal cases against former US President.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
    Donald Trump has now been charged in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 US election, making it his third indictment after the classified documents case and the hush-money settlement case.
    Donald Trump has now been charged in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 US election, making it his third indictment after the classified documents case and the hush-money settlement case. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In March 2023, Donald Trump was criminally charged for directing hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress with whom he reportedly had a short affair, during his 2016 campaign. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In March 2023, Donald Trump was criminally charged for directing hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress with whom he reportedly had a short affair, during his 2016 campaign. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Trump is also accused of unlawful keeping classified documents and revealing classified information from these documents to unauthorised persons. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Trump is also accused of unlawful keeping classified documents and revealing classified information from these documents to unauthorised persons. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The US Justice Department has been investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A string of congressional hearings connected Trump to the US Capitol attack of 6 January 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The US Justice Department has been investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A string of congressional hearings connected Trump to the US Capitol attack of 6 January 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to legal experts, trump has violated Georgia criminal election laws by conspiring to commit election fraud and interfering with performance of election duties. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to legal experts, trump has violated Georgia criminal election laws by conspiring to commit election fraud and interfering with performance of election duties. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Trump is the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. According to media reports, Trump will still be able to enter the White House race. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Trump is the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. According to media reports, Trump will still be able to enter the White House race. (Image: News18 Creative)
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 12:40 pm

