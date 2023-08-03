Tracking Trump’s Indictment: All about the four major criminal cases against former US President
Donald Trump has now been charged in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 US election, making it his third indictment after the classified documents case and the hush-money settlement case. An indictment is a document that sets out details of charges against a person, ensuring they have notice of alleged criminal offences. Take a look at the four major criminal cases against former US President.