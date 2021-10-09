MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This week in pictures: Compelling images from Asia

Associated Press
October 09, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
A Chinese opera performer wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepares for the stage in Bangkok, Thailand, October 6. (Image: AP)
Paramilitary force soldiers detain an activist of Congress party's youth wing protesting against Sunday's killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh state after being run over by a car owned by India's junior home minister in New Delhi, India, October 4. Indian authorities suspended internet services and barred political leaders from entering a northern town Monday to calm tensions after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of a yearlong demonstration against contentious agriculture laws. (Image: AP)
A student walks in through an entrance decorated with balloons during the partial reopening of a school that remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, October 4. (Image: AP)
Indian women in traditional attire pose for photographs before practicing Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, ahead of Hindu festival of Navratri in Ahmadabad, India, October 1. The Hindu festival of Navratri or nine nights will begin from October 7. (Image: AP)
A group of women wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus hold national flags as they pose near a giant flower basket on display at Tiananmen Square on National Day in Beijing, October 1. Hundreds of thousands domestic tourists flock to the square to celebrate the 72nd National Day of the People's Republic of China over a week-long holiday. (Image: AP)
A lone man walks in the rain brought on by Typhoon Mindulle as it moves off the coast, October 1, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, and other officials attend the flag raising ceremony for the celebration of China's National Day at the Golden Bauhinia Square, in Hong Kong, October 1. (Image: AP)
People wear face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus during a movie at the Paragon Cineplex movie theater in Bangkok, Thailand, October 1. Thai authorities allowed movie theater and other businesses to reopen, selectively easing restrictions against the coronavirus. (Image: AP)
People walk through the famed Kabukicho entertainment district of Tokyo on the first night of the government's lifting of a coronavirus state of emergency, October 1. (Image: AP)
Police are reflected on water as they secure the area where politicians will file their certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections on October 1, in Manila, Philippines. Friday marks the start of a weeklong registration period for candidates seeking to lead a Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts. (Image: AP)
first published: Oct 9, 2021 05:20 pm

