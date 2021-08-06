This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, center, arrives at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, August 4. Tsimanouskaya plans to seek refuge in Europe after accusing team officials of trying to force her to leave the Tokyo Games early. (Image: AP)

A Kashmiri woman rows her boat through lotus plants on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, August 3. Nestled in the Himalayan mountains, Kashmir is known for its beautiful lakes and saucer-shaped valleys. (Image: AP)

Tourists wear face masks as they visit the Summer Palace in Beijing, August 3. The current coronavirus outbreaks in China, while still in the hundreds of cases in total, have spread much more widely than previous ones, reaching multiple provinces and cities including the capital, Beijing. Many of the cases have been identified as the highly contagious delta variant that is driving a resurgence in many countries. (Image: AP)

An Indian artist dressed as Hindu goddess Mahakali performs during a procession marking "Bonalu" festival in Hyderabad, India, August 2. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction. (Image: AP)

Shelves are empty as residents rush to stock up on necessities at a supermarket after authorities lockdown near residential blocks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in Wuhan city in central China's Hubei province August 2. Chinese authorities announced Tuesday the mass testing of Wuhan as an unusually wide series of COVID-19 outbreaks reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. (Image: AP)

A young girl stands at the entrance of her house next to the house of a 9-year-old girl from the lowest rung of India's caste system who according to her parents and protesters, was raped and killed earlier this week, in New Delhi, India, August 5. (Image: AP)

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin views the military honor guard at Camp Aguinaldo military camp in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 30. Austin is visiting Manila to hold talks with Philippine officials to boost defense ties and possibly discuss the The Visiting Forces Agreement between the US and Philippines. (Image: AP)

Public benches are taped off according to social distancing rules at a park in Anyang, South Korea, July 30. (Image: AP)