Russian troops hold drills in Rostov region amid tensions with Ukraine

Tensions are high after Russia massed an estimated 100,000 troops in reach of its neighbour's border, surrounding Ukraine with forces from the north, east and south. Russia said on January 27 it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue. (Image: Reuters)

On January 26, Russia held military drills and deployed more forces and fighter jets to Belarus for exercises next month as the stage is set for four-way talks in Paris on the Ukraine conflict. (Image: Reuters)

The United States and NATO submitted written responses on January 26 to Russia's demands for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe since it massed troops near Ukraine, prompting Western fears of an invasion and new US pledges of defence support. (Image: Reuters)

An aerial view shows Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia, on January 27. (Image: Reuters)

Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia, on January 27. (Image: Reuters)

Russian T-72B3 main battle tanks drive during snowfall as the armed forces of the Southern Military District hold drills at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia, on January 27. (Image: Reuters)

A Russian army service member gets off an armoured personnel carrier BTR-82 during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia, on January 26. (Image: Reuters)

A Russian army service member carries a howitzer shell during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia, on January 26. (Image: Reuters)