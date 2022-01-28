MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Russian troops hold drills in Rostov region amid tensions with Ukraine

    Russia held military drills on January 26 and deployed more forces and fighter jets to Belarus for exercises next month as officials prepared to sit down for four-way talks in Paris on the conflict in east Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Tensions are high after Russia massed an estimated 100,000 troops in reach of its neighbour's border, surrounding Ukraine with forces from the north, east and south. Russia said on January 27 it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue. (Image: Reuters)
    Tensions are high after Russia massed an estimated 100,000 troops in reach of its neighbour's border, surrounding Ukraine with forces from the north, east and south. Russia said on January 27 it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue. (Image: Reuters)
    Russia held military drills on January 26 and deployed more forces and fighter jets to Belarus for exercises next month as officials prepared to sit down for four-way talks in Paris on the conflict in east Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    On January 26, Russia held military drills and deployed more forces and fighter jets to Belarus for exercises next month as the stage is set for four-way talks in Paris on the Ukraine conflict. (Image: Reuters)
    The United States and NATO submitted written responses on January 26 to Russia's demands for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe since it massed troops near Ukraine, prompting Western fears of an invasion and new U.S. pledges of defense support. (Image: Reuters)
    The United States and NATO submitted written responses on January 26 to Russia's demands for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe since it massed troops near Ukraine, prompting Western fears of an invasion and new US pledges of defence support. (Image: Reuters)
    An aerial view shows Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia January 27. (Image: Reuters)
    An aerial view shows Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia, on January 27. (Image: Reuters)
    A view shows Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia January 27. (Image: Reuters)
    Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia, on January 27. (Image: Reuters)
    Russian T-72B3 main battle tanks drive during snowfall as the armed forces of the Southern Military District hold drills at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia January 27. (Image: Reuters)
    Russian T-72B3 main battle tanks drive during snowfall as the armed forces of the Southern Military District hold drills at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia, on January 27. (Image: Reuters)
    A Russian army service member gets off an armoured personnel carrier BTR-82 during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26. (Image: Reuters)
    A Russian army service member gets off an armoured personnel carrier BTR-82 during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia, on January 26. (Image: Reuters)
    A Russian army service member carries a howitzer shell during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26. (Image: Reuters)
    A Russian army service member carries a howitzer shell during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia, on January 26. (Image: Reuters)
    Russian army service members are seen next to an armoured personnel carrier BTR-82 during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26. (Image: Reuters)
    Russian army service members are seen next to an armoured personnel carrier BTR-82 during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia, on January 26. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #NATO #Russia #Slideshow #Ukraine #US #World News
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 02:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.