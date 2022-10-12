War horror: Russia keeps at it, attacks multiple Ukrainian cities again

Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones on October 11. (Image: AP)

Russia on October 10 retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months. (Image: AP)

Flame and smoke rise from Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, October 8. Russian authorities say a truck bomb caused a fire and the partial collapse of the bridge. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (Image: AP)

Firefighters try to extinguish a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities on October 10, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings. The onslaught brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital. (Image: AP)

Firefighters and police officers work on a site where an explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine. The Russian missiles that rained down on October 10 on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow's war against its neighbor. But military analysts say it's far from clear whether the strikes mark a turning point in a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and sent millions fleeing from their homes. (Image: AP)

A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10. (Image: AP)

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, October 11. (Image: AP)

Servicemen prepare to fire from their 152-mm gun 2A36 «Giatsint-B» howitzer from their position at Ukrainian troops at an undisclosed location in Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, October 11. (Image: AP)

Servicemen fire from their 152-mm gun 2A36 «Giatsint-B» howitzer from their position at Ukrainian troops at an undisclosed location in Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, October 11. (Image: AP)