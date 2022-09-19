Preparations underway for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral; here are some key moments from her life and reign

Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on September 19 at a state funeral that has drawn presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service. Westminster Abbey is where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953. (Image: News18 Creative)

A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since September 14. (Image: News18 Creative)

As many as 2,000 dignitaries and guests are expected in Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. Barriers as long as 36 km have been erected in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas around the House of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace secure. (Image: News18 Creative)

5,949 military personnel deployed throughout the massive security operation that began with the queen’s death on September 8. (Image: News18 Creative)

A total of 1,650 military personnel will be involved in the procession of the queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. (Image: News18 Creative)

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest serving monarch in British history, with a rich and varied 70 years on the throne. (Image: News18 Creative)