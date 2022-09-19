English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Time To Book Profits In Ambuja Cements?
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Preparations underway for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral; here are some key moments from her life and reign

    Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on September 19 at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on September 19 at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on September 19 at a state funeral that has drawn presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service. Westminster Abbey is where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service. Westminster Abbey is where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since September 14. (Image: News18 Creative)
    2,000 dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. 36km length of barriers erected in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas around the House of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace secure. (Image: News18 Creative)
    As many as 2,000 dignitaries and guests are expected in Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. Barriers as long as 36 km have been erected in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas around the House of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace secure. (Image: News18 Creative)
    5,949 military personnel deployed throughout the massive security operation that began with the queen’s death on September 8. (Image: News18 Creative)
    5,949 military personnel deployed throughout the massive security operation that began with the queen’s death on September 8. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A total of 1,650 military personnel will be involved in the procession of the queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A total of 1,650 military personnel will be involved in the procession of the queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Queen Elizabeth II was the longest serving monarch in British history, with a rich and varied 70 years on the throne. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Queen Elizabeth II was the longest serving monarch in British history, with a rich and varied 70 years on the throne. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at her life in numbers. (Image: News18 Creative) (With input from agencies)
    A look at her life in numbers. (Image: News18 Creative) (With input from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Britain #Britain's Queen Elizabeth II #Queen Elizabeth II #Queen Elizabeth II Funeral #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 01:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.