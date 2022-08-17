English
    Polio Virus: All you need to know as reemergence fears intensify

    Cities like New York and London have found polio virus in their wastewater, raising fears of the disease’s reemergence.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The incubation period is usually 7-10 days but can range from 4-35 days. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Up to 90 percent of those infected experience no or mild symptoms and the disease usually goes unrecognized. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1988, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution for the worldwide eradication of polio and launched Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). (Image: News18 Creative)
    The Pulse Polio Immunization Programme was rolled out in India on October 2, 1994. During that time the country accounted for around 60 percent of the global polio cases. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to the experts, people who are vaccinated against polio do not need to change their daily behaviors or panic about the disease. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The polio virus has been found in the wastewater samples in New York, US and also in sewage samples in London. (Image: News18 Creative)
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 11:26 am
