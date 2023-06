1/5 A submersible operated by OceanGate company, The Titan, was on a tourist trip to the Titanic wreckage before disappearing on June 18. Four days later, after days of search, it was found in pieces 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic wreck. Experts believe a catastrophic implosion behind the tragedy. All five members on board were declared dead. (Image: Reuters)

2/5 The disaster brought attention to concerns about the unregulated nature of such expeditions, as well as OceanGate's choice to skip third-party industry study and certification of Titan's innovative design. (Image: Reuters)

3/5 Presumed human remains and debris from the tourist submersible crushed to pieces in an undersea implosion that killed all five people aboard were recovered from the ocean bottom and brought ashore to Canada on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said. (Image: Reuters)

4/5 According to the Coast Guard, the potential remains and smashed pieces of the submersible Titan were taken by the Canadian-flagged vessel Horizon Arctic to St John's, Newfoundland, about 650 km north of the accident's location. It will be taken to a US port for further testing and analysis by a marine board of investigation to launch a formal examination into its disappearance. The examination will give an in-depth idea about what could have been the possible causes of the implosion. (Image: Reuters)