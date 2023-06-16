Nuclear-Powered Submarine Deployment: US Responds to North Korean Missile Tests with Show of Force in South Korea

1/6 On Friday, June 16, the United States deployed the nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan to a naval base in Busan, South Korea, in response to North Korea's recent missile tests. This deployment aims to enhance the visibility of US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula and comes after North Korean protests against US-South Korean live-fire drills. The submarine is capable of carrying approximately 150 Tomahawk missiles. (Image: AP)

2/6 The USS Michigan's arrival aims to conduct drills and enhance the special operation capabilities and joint abilities of the US and South Korean navies to address the growing nuclear threats posed by North Korea. (Image: AP)

3/6 The USS Michigan is one of the largest submarines in the world and belongs to the Ohio-class guided-missile submarines. It has the capacity to carry around 150 Tomahawk missiles with a range of approximately 2,500 km (1,550 miles). Additionally, it is capable of launching special forces missions. (Image: AP)

4/6 The deployment of the USS Michigan and the increased military exercises between the US and South Korea are responses to North Korea's provocative missile tests. North Korea argues that these tests are a reaction to perceived invasion rehearsals by its rivals, but experts believe that North Korea's long-term objective is to modernize its arsenal and increase its diplomatic leverage. (Image: AP)

5/6 In April, President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reached several agreements to reinforce joint deterrence capabilities. These agreements included the regular visibility of strategic assets, joint training exercises, and the establishment of a new nuclear consultative group. (Image: AP)