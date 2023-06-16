English
    Nuclear-Powered Submarine Deployment: US Responds to North Korean Missile Tests with Show of Force in South Korea

    The USS Michigan arrives in South Korea, reinforcing joint efforts to deter North Korean nuclear threats.

    June 16, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
    The USS Michigan, a nuclear-powered submarine, has been deployed by the United States to South Korea in response to North Korean missile tests and as part of a bilateral agreement between the two countries.
    On Friday, June 16, the United States deployed the nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan to a naval base in Busan, South Korea, in response to North Korea's recent missile tests. This deployment aims to enhance the visibility of US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula and comes after North Korean protests against US-South Korean live-fire drills. The submarine is capable of carrying approximately 150 Tomahawk missiles. (Image: AP)
    The submarine is capable of carrying approximately 150 Tomahawk missiles. (Image: AFP)
    The USS Michigan's arrival aims to conduct drills and enhance the special operation capabilities and joint abilities of the US and South Korean navies to address the growing nuclear threats posed by North Korea. (Image: AP)
    The deployment of the USS Michigan marks the first time such a submarine has been sent to South Korea in six years. (Image : AFP)
    The USS Michigan is one of the largest submarines in the world and belongs to the Ohio-class guided-missile submarines. It has the capacity to carry around 150 Tomahawk missiles with a range of approximately 2,500 km (1,550 miles). Additionally, it is capable of launching special forces missions. (Image: AP)
    The purpose of the deployment is to enhance the &quot;regular visibility&quot; of U.S. strategic assets in the Korean Peninsula and to strengthen the joint capabilities of the U.S. and South Korean navies in dealing with North Korea's nuclear program. (Image: AFP)
    The deployment of the USS Michigan and the increased military exercises between the US and South Korea are responses to North Korea's provocative missile tests. North Korea argues that these tests are a reaction to perceived invasion rehearsals by its rivals, but experts believe that North Korea's long-term objective is to modernize its arsenal and increase its diplomatic leverage. (Image: AP)
    The U.S. and South Korean navies will conduct drills focused on improving special operation capabilities and their ability to address the increasing nuclear threats posed by North Korea. (Image: AFP)
    In April, President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reached several agreements to reinforce joint deterrence capabilities. These agreements included the regular visibility of strategic assets, joint training exercises, and the establishment of a new nuclear consultative group. (Image: AP)
    The exact duration of the USS Michigan's stay in South Korean waters has not been specified. (Image: AFP)
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, criticized the agreements made between the US and South Korea, considering them hostile and aggressive actions against North Korea. She threatened to further strengthen her country's nuclear forces. Additionally, North Korea recently fired two short-range ballistic missiles and experienced a failed satellite launch, increasing tensions in the region. (Image: AP)
