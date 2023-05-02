Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Highlights | In Pics

1/15 Host for the event Penelope Cruz arrived in a white outfit with a veil.

2/15 Dua Lipa arrived for the gala in a white dress with a big skirt and an enormous diamond necklace. Dua is also co-chair at the event tonight.

3/15 Couple Rita Ora (left) and Taika Waititi (right) arrive for the party.

4/15 Alia Bhatt arrived in a white princess-bride inspired gown with pearl details. She was joined on the red carpet by her designer Prabal Gurung.

5/15 Anna Wintour arrived at the party, and said she had a look at who will be wearing what this evening already.

6/15 Noami Campbell arrived for the Met Gala in a saree-inspired pink outfit.

7/15 Margot Robbie arrived in a black dress. She spoke about her upcoming movie Barbie on the red carpet and said the craze for the film is so high despite the July release date.

8/15 Elle Fanning looks absolutely stunning as a bride wearing Vivienne Westwood.

9/15 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive at the Met Gala. Rihanna arrived in a flower-theme gown, and her baby bump.

10/15 Blackpink star Jennie arrived in a graceful silver and black outfit. She said she was excited for her first Met Gala as she spoke to Emma Chamberlain.

11/15 Doja Cat turned up in a cat costume. She wore prosthetics that made her look like a cat, and even meowed during her interview.

12/15 Isha Ambani is also on her way to the Met. She wore a Prabal Gurung design.

13/15 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in black Valentino outfits. Priyanka wore an 11 carat diamond necklace.

14/15 Anne Hathaway wore a white risque gown for the MET Gala. She also carried a matching jacket.