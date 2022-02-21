In Pics | Life in Ukraine on the edge amid war fears

Ordinary Ukrainian civilians take part in military drills to prepare for possible war, handling automatic rifles or advancing in formation as the country lives under the threat of a feared Russian invasion. (Image: AP)

Families hold tearful goodbyes in separatist-held eastern Ukraine, as women and children wave from trains and buses bound for Russia. (Image: AP)

Soldiers on the tense front line take pensive smoke breaks, steal a moment to dance playfully, or take up fighting positions, their eyes haunted. (Image: AP)

Elsewhere, some of life’s normalcy goes on. Ukrainian police officers march past a destitute woman begs for alms on an Odesa street. Thousands of people in Odessa marched through the streets of the city in a show of unity on February 20, marking the date on which, eight years ago, more than a hundred people were killed during Ukraine's Maidan revolution. (Image: AP)

Ukrainian servicemen stand by a destroyed house near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, February 19. (Image: AP)

Tanks move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus, February 19. (Image: AP)

A Ukrainian service member listens to artillery shots standing in a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Zolote, Ukraine, February 19. (Image: AP)

Newlyweds walk on a promenade after getting married in Odessa, Ukraine, celebrating their union on the Black Sea shore, February 18. (Image: AP)

An elderly woman walks by as members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater and damage to a house from artillery shell that landed in Vrubivka, one of the at least eight that hit the village today, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, February 17. (Image: AP)

A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, February 15. (Image: AP)