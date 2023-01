Danuri, South Korea's first-ever lunar orbiter has forwarded black-and-white images of the surface of the Moon and the Earth, stated the national space centre said Tuesday.

Image Credits: Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI)

The word Danuri is a portmanteau of the Korean words 'Moon' and 'Enjoy'. It was launched on a SpaceX rocket from the United States of America in August 2022 and entered lunar orbit last month.

Image Credits: Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI)

The images were captured between December 24 and January 1. They show the lunar surface as well as the Earth and were shot from a distance of less than 120 kilometers over the moon, as mentioned by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) in a statement.

Image Credits: Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).

The images and videos will be "used to select potential sites for a Moon landing in 2032," the statement from KARI further added. Danuri is circling the Moon every two hours, the centre said.

Image Credits: Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).