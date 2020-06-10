In Pics | QS World University Rankings 2021: A look at the top 10 institutes in the world

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings has released the list of top 1,000 universities in the world. Only three educational institutes from India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Indian Institute of Science and IIT Delhi feature in the top 200 list of the QS World University Rankings 2021. Here we take a look at the highest-ranked universities based on the QS World University Ratings. (Image: mit.edu)