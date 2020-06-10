In Pics | QS World University Rankings 2021: A look at the top 10 institutes in the world

Only three Indian educational institutes - the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Indian Institute of Science and IIT Delhi feature in the top 200 list. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings has released the list of top 1,000 universities in the world. Only three educational institutes from India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Indian Institute of Science and IIT Delhi feature in the top 200 list of the QS World University Rankings 2021. Here we take a look at the highest-ranked universities based on the QS World University Ratings. (Image: mit.edu) 2/11 Rank 10 | UCL | United Kingdom (Image: ucl.ac.uk) 3/11 Rank 9 | University of Chicago | United States (Image: PTI) 4/11 Rank 8 | Imperial College London | United Kingdom (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | University of Cambridge | United Kingdom (Image: PTI) 6/11 Rank 6 | ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology | Switzerland (Image: ethz.ch) 7/11 Rank 5 | Oxford University | United Kingdom (Image: ox.ac.uk) 8/11 Rank 4 | California Institute of Technology | United States (Image: Wikimedia) 9/11 Rank 3 | Harvard University | United States (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Rank 2 | Stanford University | United States (Image: Stanford.edu) 11/11 Rank 1 | Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) | United States (Image: mit.edu) First Published on Jun 10, 2020 06:45 pm