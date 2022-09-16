In Pics | PM Modi and participant world leaders turn up for SCO summit in Uzbekistan

The 22nd edition Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will hold its first in-person summit after two years in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, across September 16 and 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will attend the two-day summit. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)

The summit will issue the Samarkand Declaration, which will be a comprehensive political declaration on the SCO's position on international politics, economy and a range of other aspects. The participants will also discuss climate change, and the security of supply chains, energy and food, which are factors having great influence on the well-being of humankind. The eight-nation security alliance, which in addition to India includes Pakistan and four former Soviet nations in Central Asia, was created as a counterweight to US influence. (Image: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, second right, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, right, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, third right, and other leaders attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16. (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders summit in Samarkand on September 16. (Image: AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 15. (Image: AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh pose for a photo on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15. (Image: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, awards Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the Order of Alexander Nevsky during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15. (Image: AP)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among others pose for a picture during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand. (Reuters Image)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan among others watch the fireworks during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand. (Reuters Image)