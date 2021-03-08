In Pics | MacKenzie Scott: The woman who started Bystander Revolution

MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist and the former wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, has married Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher at the private Lakeside School. Jewett has pledged to join Scott in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others. MacKenzie Scott was ranked on the second position among the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity in 2020, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy's annual rankings. Here are the things you need to know about MacKenzie Scott. (Image: givingpledge.org)

Scott, born on April 7, 1970, is a novelist who started writing at a young age. At the age of 6, she wrote a 142-page book titles "The Book Worm," which was destroyed in a flood. In 2006, she won the American Book Award for her debut novel in 2005, "The Testing of Luther Albright," for which she took 10 years to write while helping Jeff Bezos build Amazon and taking care of her family. (Image: Twitter)

Scott was one of Amazon’s first employees and was heavily involved in the company's early days in 1993. She was working as Bezos’ assistant at D.E. Shaw in 1992. After three months of dating they married in 1993. They have four children: three sons and one daughter adopted from China. (Image: GettyImages)

In 2014, Scott founded Bystander Revolution, an anti-bullying organisation offering advice about simple things individuals can do to defuse bullying. The executive director MacKenzie Scott of the organisation, was named in the list of 2020 TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People. (Image: Facebook)

In 2019, the billionaire couple parted ways and the community property divorce left Scott with $35.6 billion in Amazon stock while her husband retained 75 percent of the couple’s Amazon Stock. Here, high-profile divorce from Jeff Bezos captured the headlines as she gained control over 4 percent of Amazon’s outstanding shares. (Image: Reuters)

Scott became the third wealthiest woman in the world and one of the wealthiest people overall in April 2019. In July 2020, Scott was ranked the 22nd richest person in the world by Forbes with a net worth estimated at $36 billion.

She signed the Giving Pledge in May 2019, a charitable-giving campaign in which she undertook to give away most of her wealth to charity over her lifetime or in her will; pledge is legally non-binding.

In a July 2020 Medium post, Scott announced that she had donated $1.7 billion to 116 non-profit organizations, with a focus on racial equality, LGBTQ+ equality, democracy, and climate change. Her gifts to HBCUs, Hispanic-serving institutions, Tribal colleges and universities and other colleges surpass $800 million. (Image: Reuters)

In December 2020, less than six months later, Scott stated that she had donated a further $4.15 billion in the previous four months to 384 organizations, with a focus on providing support to people affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing long-term systemic inequities. She said that, after July, she wanted her advisory team to give her wealth away faster as the United States struggled with the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 while billionaires' wealth continued to climb. (Image: Reuters)