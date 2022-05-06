In Pics: Life under lockdown in COVID-hit Shanghai

May 06, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

A worker in a protective suit helps an old man with a wheelchair during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing, outside a closed entrance of a building during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)

A resident gets a haircut at a closed residential area in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)

A closed street is pictured during lockdown in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)

The closed entrance of a residential area is pictured amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)

A worker in a protective suit locks a barrier of a residential area during lockdown in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)

A resident looks over a barrier of a residential area in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)

A man in a protective suit rides an electric scooter on a street during lockdown, amid the outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)

A road closure is made by bicycles from a bike-sharing service in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)

Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)