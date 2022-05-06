In Pics: Life under lockdown in COVID-hit Shanghai Stringent lockdown measures after the outbreak began in early March left the city's 25 million people struggling with the loss of income, irregular food supplies, family separations and poor conditions in quarantine.
Reuters
May 06, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
A worker in a protective suit helps an old man with a wheelchair during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing, outside a closed entrance of a building during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)
A resident gets a haircut at a closed residential area in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)
A closed street is pictured during lockdown in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)
The closed entrance of a residential area is pictured amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)
A worker in a protective suit locks a barrier of a residential area during lockdown in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
A resident looks over a barrier of a residential area in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
A man in a protective suit rides an electric scooter on a street during lockdown, amid the outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
A road closure is made by bicycles from a bike-sharing service in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
A woman in a protective suit tries to buy goods from a shop behind barricades of a sealed-off area in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)