    In Pics: Life under lockdown in COVID-hit Shanghai

    Stringent lockdown measures after the outbreak began in early March left the city's 25 million people struggling with the loss of income, irregular food supplies, family separations and poor conditions in quarantine.

    May 06, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    A worker in a protective suit helps an old man with a wheelchair during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)
    A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing, outside a closed entrance of a building during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)
    A resident gets a haircut at a closed residential area during lockdown amid the pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)
    A closed street is pictured during lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)
    The closed entrance of a residential area is pictured during lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)
    A worker in a protective suit locks a barrier of a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
    A resident looks over a barrier of a residential area during lockdown, amid the pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
    A man in a protective suit rides an electric scooter on a street during lockdown, amid the outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
    A road closure is made by bicycles from a bike-sharing service during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
    Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
    A woman in a protective suit tries to buy goods from a shop behind barricades of a sealed-off area during lockdown, amid the pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)
