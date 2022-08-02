In Pics | Kentucky flooding continues to wreak havoc, death toll rises to 37

Receding floodwaters had left a thick coating of dust on the streets as dark clouds presaged more rain ahead. The number of dead in the flooding, caused by torrential rain that began on July 27, is expected to rise even further. (Source: AFP)

Some areas in the mountainous region are still inaccessible following the flooding in the state's east that turned roads into rivers, washed out bridges and swept away houses. Off-and-on rain plus poor cell phone service are also complicating rescue efforts. (Source: AFP)

The governor toured flooded areas and made stops in three counties on July 31. Across the rain-soaked portions of the state, more than 350 people are living temporarily in shelters, he said. In the town of Jackson, the seat of hard-hit Breathitt County, state, local and federal rescue teams and aid workers fanned out. (Source: AFP)

Some were distributing water bottles to those in need. A boat marked "FEMA Rescue 4" sat on a trailer, indicating the presence of federal emergency crews. (Source: AFP)

Some 35 miles (55 kilometers) south in the tiny community of Buckhorn, volunteers at a distribution center told AFP that 700 to 800 people had come through on July 31 alone to collect donated supplies ranging from food to paper towels and toiletries. (Source: AFP)

The floods hit a region of Kentucky that was already suffering from grinding poverty -- driven by the decline of the coal industry that was the heart of its economy -- taking everything from people who could least afford it. (Source: AFP)

Some areas in eastern Kentucky reported receiving more than eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain in a 24-hour period. The water level of the North Fork of the Kentucky River at Whitesburg rose to a staggering 20 feet within hours, well above its previous record of 14.7 feet. (Source: AFP)

President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for the Kentucky flooding, allowing federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. (Source: AFP)