In Pics | Five events that changed the modern world

There are certain events that change the course of world history. Their repercussions are felt across the world and have geopolitical relevance that transcends borders. The COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, was an unprecedented global health crisis that altered the lives of every human on the face of the earth and changed the concept of “normal” social conduct in public spaces. Let us take a look at some more such events that left a lasting scar on the face of time.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 05:29 PM IST
The repercussions of these five events changed the course of history and were felt across the world, transcending geopolitical borders. (Image: News18 Creative)
2020 till present: The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020; it spread across the world like wildfire, upending our way of life in the process and killing millions globally. (Image: News18 Creative)
September 11, 2001: The 9/11 terror attacks on the United States shook the entire world and prompted America to declare a global war on terrorism. (Image: News18 Creative)
1919 to 1920: The Versailles Peace Conference, where the contentious Versailles Peace Treaty was signed, holding Germany responsible for World War I and forcing it to pay punitive reparations. (Image: News18 Creative)
1929 to 1933: The Great Depression saw a 26.7% decline in global GDP. It began with the stock market crash and was worsened by the Dust Bowl Tragedy. (Image: News18 Creative)
November 1991: Fall of the Berlin Wall, which effectively ended the 44-year-long Cold War. (Image: News18 Creative)
August 1942 to February 1943: Battle of Stalingrad – The war that exploded the myth of German invulnerability and strengthened the vicious hold of Stalin on Russians. (Image: News18 Creative)
first published: Sep 10, 2021 05:29 pm

