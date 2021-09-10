In Pics | Five events that changed the modern world

The repercussions of these five events changed the course of history and were felt across the world, transcending geopolitical borders. (Image: News18 Creative)

2020 till present: The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020; it spread across the world like wildfire, upending our way of life in the process and killing millions globally. (Image: News18 Creative)

September 11, 2001: The 9/11 terror attacks on the United States shook the entire world and prompted America to declare a global war on terrorism. (Image: News18 Creative)

1919 to 1920: The Versailles Peace Conference, where the contentious Versailles Peace Treaty was signed, holding Germany responsible for World War I and forcing it to pay punitive reparations. (Image: News18 Creative)

1929 to 1933: The Great Depression saw a 26.7% decline in global GDP. It began with the stock market crash and was worsened by the Dust Bowl Tragedy. (Image: News18 Creative)

November 1991: Fall of the Berlin Wall, which effectively ended the 44-year-long Cold War. (Image: News18 Creative)