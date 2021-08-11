Explainer: What are meteor showers and when do they occur

A meteor is a space rock, or meteoroid, that enters Earth’s atmosphere. Meteors are produced when particles of interstellar dust enter Earth’s atmosphere at extremely high speeds causing them to burn up and leave a bright momentary streak across the sky. (Image: News18 Creative)

A celestial event in which a number of meteors are observed to radiate, or originate, from one point in the night sky. (Image: News18 Creative)

It occurs when the Earth passes through the trail of debris left by a comet or asteroid. (Image: News18 Creative)

Meteor showers get their name from the constellation in which their radiant is located. (Image: News18 Creative)