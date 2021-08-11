MARKET NEWS

Explainer: What are meteor showers and when do they occur

A meteor shower is celestial event in which a number of meteors are observed to radiate, or originate, from one point in the night sky. Here’s everything you need to know about the meteor showers.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
A meteor is a space rock, or meteoroid, that enters Earth’s atmosphere. Meteors are produced when particles of interstellar dust enter Earth’s atmosphere at extremely high speeds causing them to burn up and leave a bright momentary streak across the sky. (Image: News18 Creative)
A celestial event in which a number of meteors are observed to radiate, or originate, from one point in the night sky. (Image: News18 Creative)
It occurs when the Earth passes through the trail of debris left by a comet or asteroid. (Image: News18 Creative)
Meteor showers get their name from the constellation in which their radiant is located. (Image: News18 Creative)
Perseids and Leonids are two of the most famous ones. (Image: News18 Creative)
