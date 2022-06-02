Diplomacy in Pics | Rajnath Singh meets Israeli counterpart in Delhi marking three decades of diplomatic ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Israeli Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz held a bilateral meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi on June 2. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)

The two leaders exchanged agreements during the bilateral meeting in Delhi. During the meeting they discussed about the key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global and regional scenarios. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)

Gantz, who arrived in India on June 2, received a Tri-Service Guard of Honour in the presence of Singh. (Image: AP)

Singh welcomed his Israeli counterpart, marking three decades of diplomatic ties. The visit was meant to take place in March but got cancelled after Gantz contracted COVID-19. (Image: AFP)

Gantz inspected the Guard of Honour in Delhi. Before taking flight for India, he had tweeted, “I am currently taking off for a visit to India to mark the 30th anniversary of the security cooperation between the countries. During the visit I will meet prime minister of India Narendra Modi and minister of defence Rajnat Singh with whom I will discuss a series of security cooperation issues.” (Image: AP)