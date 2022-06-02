English
    Diplomacy in Pics | Rajnath Singh meets Israeli counterpart in Delhi marking three decades of diplomatic ties

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh welcomed his Israeli counterpart in India, marking three decades of diplomatic ties. The visit was meant to take place in March but got cancelled after Gantz contracted COVID-19

    June 02, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Israeli Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz held a bilateral meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi on June 2. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)
    The two leaders exchanged agreements during the bilateral meeting in Delhi. During the meeting they discussed about the key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global and regional scenarios. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)
    Gantz, who arrived in India on June 2, received a Tri-Service Guard of Honour in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Image: AP)
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed his Israeli counterpart in India, marking three decades of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The visit was meant to take place in March but got cancelled after Gantz contracted COVID-19 in the backdrop of a series of terror attacks in Israel that left dozens of people dead. (Image: AFP)
    Israeli Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz inspected the Guard of Honour in Delhi. Before taking flight for India, Gantz had tweeted, “I am currently taking off for a visit to India to mark the 30th anniversary of the security cooperation between the countries. During the visit I will meet with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the Minister of Defense of India Rajnat Singh, with whom I will discuss a series of security cooperation issues.” (Image: AP)
    Gantz laid a wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi, memorial to the Indian Soldier which symbolizes the security heritage of India. (Image: Twitter @gantzbe) (With inputs from ANI)
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:58 pm
