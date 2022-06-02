Diplomacy in Pics | Rajnath Singh meets Israeli counterpart in Delhi marking three decades of diplomatic ties Defence minister Rajnath Singh welcomed his Israeli counterpart in India, marking three decades of diplomatic ties. The visit was meant to take place in March but got cancelled after Gantz contracted COVID-19
June 02, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Israeli Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz held a bilateral meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi on June 2. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)
The two leaders exchanged agreements during the bilateral meeting in Delhi. During the meeting they discussed about the key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global and regional scenarios. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)
Gantz, who arrived in India on June 2, received a Tri-Service Guard of Honour in the presence of Singh. (Image: AP)
Singh welcomed his Israeli counterpart, marking three decades of diplomatic ties. The visit was meant to take place in March but got cancelled after Gantz contracted COVID-19. (Image: AFP)
Gantz inspected the Guard of Honour in Delhi. Before taking flight for India, he had tweeted, “I am currently taking off for a visit to India to mark the 30th anniversary of the security cooperation between the countries. During the visit I will meet prime minister of India Narendra Modi and minister of defence Rajnat Singh with whom I will discuss a series of security cooperation issues.” (Image: AP)
Gantz laid a wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi which symbolises the security heritage of India. (Image: Twitter @gantzbe) (With inputs from ANI)