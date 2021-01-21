MARKET NEWS

Bernie Sanders with his mittens has given us a gold mine of memes; check out the best ones here

On January 20, the world saw a 'new America' rise, as Joe Biden and Kamla Harris took their oath as the President and Vice President of the US. On such a prolific occasion, members on the internet couldn't keep their calm and US Senator Bernie Sanders was their victim this time. His outfit to the inauguration and his socially distanced demeanor sparked a series memes that gave the internet a laughing riot!

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 10:06 PM IST
On January 20, the world saw a 'new America' rise, as Joe Biden and Kamla Harris took oath as the President and Vice President of the US. On such a proliferous occasion, do you expect memers on the internet to sit calm? Hell no! This time, the internet was flooded with memes of US Senator Bernie Sander's outfit and his socially- distanced demeanor. The US Senator was spotted at the venue wearing a cozy jacket and a pair of mittens along with an envelope tucked under his arms. Netizens were quick enough to photoshop Bernie Sanders on various occasions and scenarios. The meme fest that followed cracked the internet up! Here are some of the best ones (according to us).
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:58 pm

