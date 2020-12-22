Batman on duty to save people from COVID-19 in Egypt

MARKET NEWS

While everyone is following the safety measures to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from COVID-19, a man in Egypt is doing his bit to fight against the pandemic. 28-year-old Bassem Raaof, dressed in a Batman costume, is handing out face masks to residents in his Cairo neighbourhood during Christmas season.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 04:57 PM IST
As the world gear up for Christmas, many countries have introduced strict restrictions for the celebration amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While everyone is following the safety measures to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the novel outbreak a man in Egypt is doing his bit to fight against the COVID-19. 28-year-old Bassem Raaof, dressed in a Batman costume, is handing out face masks to residents in his neighbourhood during Christmas season, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Egypt. (Image: Reuters)
A man wears a face mask supplied by Bassem Raaof dressed in a Batman costume, who is handing out face masks to residents of his neighborhood during Christmas season, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Cairo, Egypt December 17. (Image: Reuters)
A man wears a face mask supplied by Bassem Raaof dressed in a Batman costume, who is handing out face masks to residents of his neighborhood in Cairo, Egypt, on December 17. (Image: Reuters)
A man takes a selfie with Bassem Raaof, 28, dressed in a Batman costume, who is handing out face masks to residents of his neighborhood during Christmas season. (Image: Reuters)
A man takes a selfie with Bassem Raaof, 28, dressed in a Batman costume, who is handing out face masks to residents of his neighborhood during the Christmas season. (Image: Reuters)
Bassem Raaof, 28, dressed in a Batman costume, waves as he drives his "Batmobile" replica around his neighbourhood handing out face masks to residents during Christmas season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Cairo, Egypt. (Image: Reuters)
Bassem Raaof, 28, dressed in a Batman costume, waves as he drives his 'Batmobile' replica around his neighbourhood handing out face masks to residents, in Cairo, Egypt. (Image: Reuters)
Men wear face masks supplied by Bassem Raaof, 28, dressed in a Batman costume. (Image: Reuters)
Men wear face masks supplied by Bassem Raaof, 28, dressed in a Batman costume. (Image: Reuters)
#Batman #Christmas #coronavirus #coronavirus in Egypt
first published: Dec 22, 2020 04:56 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.