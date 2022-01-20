MARKET NEWS

In Pics | World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' LA mansion among top 10

From Jeff Bezos' $165 million Los Angeles home to Buckingham Palace, here's the list of world’s 10 most expensive homes, compiled by Wealthy Gorilla.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has reportedly purchased the Warner Estate from media mogul David Geffen for $165 million. If the reports are accurate, this will be the most expensive home in Los Angeles, and will bring the estate to the number 10 spot of the 10 most expensive homes list compiled by Wealthy Gorilla in early January. Below is the list of the top-10 most expensive homes. (Image: Google Earth/Representational)
No 10* | 18-19 Kensington Gardens | Estimated value: $128 million | Location: London, United Kingdom. Note*: This home would make way for the Warner Estate purchased by Jeff Bezos. (Image: Reuters)
No 9 | Palazzo di Amore | Estimate valued: $195 million | Location: Los Angeles, California. (Image: Forbes)
No 8 | Ellison Estate | Estimate value: $200 million | Location: Woodside, California. (Image: Forbes)
No 7 | Four Fairfield Pond | Estimated value: $248 million | Location: New York, US. (Image: Wikipedia.org)
No 6 | The Odeon Tower Penthouse | Estimated value: $330 million | Location: Monaco. (Image: Forbes)
No 5 | Les Palais Bulles | Estimated value: $390 million | Location: Théoule-sur-Mer, France. (Image: Palais Bulles website)
No 4 | Villa Les Cèdres | Estimated value: $450 million | Location: Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. (Image: Youtube)
No 3 | Villa Leopolda | Estimated value: $750 million | Location: Villefranche-sur-Mer, France. (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | Antilla | Estimated value: $1 billion | Location: Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Buckingham Palace | Estimated value: $2.9 billion | Location: Westminster, London. (Image: Reuters)
