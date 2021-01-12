MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsTravel

Japan tops list of world’s most powerful passports 2021. Check which countries made top 10 here

The latest Henley and Partners Passport Index of 2021 is out, and India has secured the 85th rank on it.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
The latest Henley and Partners Passport Index of 2021 is out, and India has secured the 85th rank on it. Japan has topped the world’s most powerful passports 2021 list with the maximum number of destinations accessible without prior visa. Here are the world's 10 most powerful passports of 2021 (Image: StockSnap)
The latest Henley and Partners Passport Index of 2021 is out, and India has secured the 85th rank on it. Japan has topped the world’s most powerful passports in the 2021 list with the maximum number of destinations accessible without prior visa. Here are the world's 10 most powerful passports of 2021 (Image: StockSnap)
1. Japan with 191 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
1. Japan with 191 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
2. Singapore with 190 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations.
2. Singapore with 190 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Wikipedia)
3. Germany, South Korea with 189 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
3. Germany, South Korea with 189 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain with 188 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: PixaHive)
4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain with 188 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: PixaHive)
5. Austria, Denmark with 187 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
5. Austria, Denmark with 187 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden with 186 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Wikimedia)
6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden with 186 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Wikimedia)
7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States with 185 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Wikimedia)
7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States with 185 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Wikimedia)
8. Australia, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta with 184 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
8. Australia, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta with 184 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
9. Canada with 183 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
9. Canada with 183 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
10. Hungary with 182 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
10. Hungary with 182 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Japan #passport #world's most powerful passport #world’s most powerful passports 2021
first published: Jan 12, 2021 08:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.