Japan tops list of world’s most powerful passports 2021. Check which countries made top 10 here

The latest Henley and Partners Passport Index of 2021 is out, and India has secured the 85th rank on it. Japan has topped the world’s most powerful passports in the 2021 list with the maximum number of destinations accessible without prior visa. Here are the world's 10 most powerful passports of 2021 (Image: StockSnap)

1. Japan with 191 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)

2. Singapore with 190 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Wikipedia)

3. Germany, South Korea with 189 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain with 188 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: PixaHive)

5. Austria, Denmark with 187 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)

6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden with 186 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Wikimedia)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States with 185 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Wikimedia)

8. Australia, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta with 184 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)

9. Canada with 183 visa-free or visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Pixabay)