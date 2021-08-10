MARKET NEWS

Olympic Games | Where will future Games will be held?

A look at the host cities for the upcoming Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 01:48 PM IST
China’s Capital will host the Winter Olympics for the first times. It will make Beijing eleventh city to host two or more Olympic Games, and the first to have hosted the Games in both the winter and summer. (Image: News18 Creative)
Paris hosted the 1900 and 1924 edition of the Games. With the 2024 event it will join London as the only city to host the Olympics three different times. (Image: News18 Creative)
Two Italy cities, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will host the Winter Games in 2026. For the first time two separate cities will share official hosting duties for the Games. It will be the fourth Olympics to be hosted by Italy. (Image: News18 Creative)
The US will host the Games for the ninth time. Los Angeles will be a host city for the third time in history, joining London and Paris in the exclusive club. (Image: News18 Creative)
Brisbane (Australia) will host the Summer Olympic Games in 2032. This will make Australia the second country after the United States to host the Olympic Games in three different cities. Sydney hosted the Olympics in Australia back in 2000, and Melbourne hosted the Games in 1956. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 10, 2021 01:48 pm

