Olympic Games | Where will future Games will be held?

China's capital Beijing will host the Winter Olympics for the first times. It will make Beijing 11th city to host two or more Olympic Games, and the first to have hosted the Games in both the winter and summer.

Paris hosted the 1900 and 1924 edition of the Games. With the 2024 event it will join London as the only city to host the Olympics three different times.

Two Italy cities, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will host the Winter Games in 2026. For the first time two separate cities will share official hosting duties for the Games. It will be the fourth Olympics to be hosted by Italy.

The US will host the Games for the ninth time. Los Angeles will be a host city for the third time in history, joining London and Paris in the exclusive club.