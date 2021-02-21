Novak Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam, two away from Roger Federar and Rafale Nadal's record

Peerless world number one Novak Djokovic demolished Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign at Melbourne Park on February 21. Djokovic overpowered the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian's unbeaten run at 20 matches. In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.

Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship.(PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Djokovic celebrates after winning a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship.(PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Djokovic celebrates with his support team after defeating Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship.(PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Novak Djokovic, right, is congratulated by Russia's Daniil Medvedev, left, after winning the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Novak Djokovic parades with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.(PC-AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (PC-Patrick HAMILTON/AFP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (PC-Brandon MALONE/AFP)

Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy. ((PC-Patrick HAMILTON/AFP)