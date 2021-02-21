MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Novak Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam, two away from Roger Federar and Rafale Nadal's record

Peerless world number one Novak Djokovic demolished Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign at Melbourne Park on February 21. Djokovic overpowered the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian's unbeaten run at 20 matches. In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.

Moneycontrol News
February 21, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST
Peerless world number one Novak Djokovic demolished Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign at Melbourne Park on February 21. Djokovic overpowered the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian's unbeaten run at 20 matches. In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.
Peerless world number one Novak Djokovic demolished Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign at Melbourne Park on February 21. Djokovic overpowered the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian's unbeaten run at 20 matches. In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.
Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship.(PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship.(PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Djokovic celebrates after winning a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship.(PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Djokovic celebrates after winning a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship.(PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Djokovic celebrates with his support team after defeating Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship.(PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Djokovic celebrates with his support team after defeating Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship.(PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Novak Djokovic, right, is congratulated by Russia's Daniil Medvedev, left, after winning the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Novak Djokovic, right, is congratulated by Russia's Daniil Medvedev, left, after winning the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (PC-AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Novak Djokovic parades with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.(PC-AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Novak Djokovic parades with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.(PC-AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (PC-Patrick HAMILTON/AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (PC-Patrick HAMILTON/AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (PC-Brandon MALONE/AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (PC-Brandon MALONE/AFP)
Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy. ((PC-Patrick HAMILTON/AFP)
Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy. ((PC-Patrick HAMILTON/AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev. (PC-Paul CROCK/AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev. (PC-Paul CROCK/AFP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Australian Open 2021 #Australian Open trophy #Daniil Medvedev #Grand Slam #Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy #Novak Djokovic #Rafael Nadal #Roger Federer #Slideshow
first published: Feb 21, 2021 06:55 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.