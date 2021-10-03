IPL Snapshots | CSK vs RR: Ruturaj Gaikwad century in vain as Rajasthan beat Chennai to keep their playoffs hope alive

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first at Abu Dhabi. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad once again started CSK innings with a brilliant partnership off 47 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals as he picked 3 wickets for 39 runs in 4 fours. The wickets of Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Moeen Ali. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Chetan Sakariya picked the wicket of Ambati Rayudu for 2 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad made his maiden IPL century on the last ball of the innings as Chennai Superkings managed to make 189/4 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis started Rajasthan Royals with a bang as they put on 77 runs in 5.2 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Shardul Thakur got the first breakthrough as Evin Lewin was caught by Josh Hazlewood on 27 runs off 12 balls. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

KM Asif, who was playing his first IPL of the season took the wicket Yashasvi Jaiswal on 50 runs off 21 balls in his first ball of the spell. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Shivam Dube alongwth Sanju Samson continued fireworks as Rajasthan Royals chase 190 runs total with 15 balls to spare. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)