MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL Snapshots | CSK vs RR: Ruturaj Gaikwad century in vain as Rajasthan beat Chennai to keep their playoffs hope alive

IPL Snapshots | CSK vs RR: Shivam Dube alongwth Sanju Samson continued fireworks as Rajasthan Royals chase 190 runs total with 15 balls to spare. Ruturaj Gaikwad was named man of the match for his ubeaten 101 runs off 60 balls with 9 fours and 5 sixes.

Moneycontrol News
October 03, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first at Abu Dhabi. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first at Abu Dhabi. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad once again started CSK innings with a brilliant partnership off 47 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad once again started CSK innings with a brilliant partnership off 47 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals as he picked 3 wickets for 39 runs in 4 fours. The wickets of Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Moeen Ali. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals as he picked 3 wickets for 39 runs in 4 fours. The wickets of Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Moeen Ali. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Chetan Sakariya picked the wicket of Ambati Rayudu for 2 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Chetan Sakariya picked the wicket of Ambati Rayudu for 2 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad made his maiden IPL century on the last ball of the innings as Chennai Superkings managed to make 189/4 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad made his maiden IPL century on the last ball of the innings as Chennai Superkings managed to make 189/4 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis started Rajasthan Royals with a bang as they put on 77 runs in 5.2 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis started Rajasthan Royals with a bang as they put on 77 runs in 5.2 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shardul Thakur got the first breakthrough as Evin Lewin was caught by Josh Hazlewood on 27 runs off 12 balls. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shardul Thakur got the first breakthrough as Evin Lewin was caught by Josh Hazlewood on 27 runs off 12 balls. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
KM Asif, who was playing his first IPL of the season took the wicket Yashasvi Jaiswal on 50 runs off 21 balls in his first ball of the spell. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
KM Asif, who was playing his first IPL of the season took the wicket Yashasvi Jaiswal on 50 runs off 21 balls in his first ball of the spell. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shivam Dube alongwth Sanju Samson continued fireworks as Rajasthan Royals chase 190 runs total with 15 balls to spare. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shivam Dube alongwth Sanju Samson continued fireworks as Rajasthan Royals chase 190 runs total with 15 balls to spare. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad made his maiden IPL century on the last ball of the innings as Chennai Superkings managed to make 189/4 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad was named man of the match for his ubeaten 101 runs off 60 balls with 9 fours and 5 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI) (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chennai SuperKings #CSK #gallery #IPL 2021 #IPL Snapshots #Rajasthan Royals #RUTUraj Gaikwad #Slideshow
first published: Oct 3, 2021 07:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.