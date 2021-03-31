In Pics | Spring training is the Major Baseball League's most charmed season For Florida or Arizona fans, spring training is baseball’s most charmed season of all. No doubt, things were different in Bradenton, Mesa and every other Grapefruit and Cactus league park because of virus protocols.
Associated Press
March 31, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST
Six-month-old New York Yankees fan Britt Hamlin is held by his mother Casey Hamlin, from Long Beach Island, NJ, during a spring training exhibition baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees in Tampa, Florida. (PC-AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A ballpark employee tries to tell a goose to leave center field between the second and third innings of a spring training baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondback, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (PC-Photo/Ashley Landis)
Zac Vredeveld wears a hot dog shaped hat during a spring training baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers, in Phoenix. (PC-AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Fans wearing protective face masks go for a ball thrown from the outfield during a spring training baseball game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (PC-AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Fans watch from boxes painted on the grass to promote social distancing during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Indians, in Peoria, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A young fan holds a sign as players warm up before a spring training baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, in Scottdale, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A fan wears a protective mask as he arrives at George M. Steinbrenner Field for a spring baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays , in Tampa, Fla. (PC-AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Fans wearing suits with shamrocks on them for St. Patrick's Day sit on the lawn before a spring training baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs , in Mesa, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
An Atlanta Braves catcher waits to workout during spring training baseball practice, in North Port, Fla. (PC-AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Neal Williamsen, 42, of Chicago, shows his tattoo during a spring baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Philadelphia Phillies fan Tony Penecale of Philadelphia, arrives at BayCare Park for a spring training exhibition baseball game between the Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Fla. (PC-AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Children run to retrieve a home run ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Payton Henry during the ninth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Autographed bats and jerseys are on display in a silent auction before a spring training baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas City Royals, in Surprise, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
A vendor pauses for photos during a spring baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A young Cincinnati Reds fan takes a break from watching her team during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, in Goodyear, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)