In Pics | Spring training is the Major Baseball League's most charmed season

Six-month-old New York Yankees fan Britt Hamlin is held by his mother Casey Hamlin, from Long Beach Island, NJ, during a spring training exhibition baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees in Tampa, Florida. (PC-AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A ballpark employee tries to tell a goose to leave center field between the second and third innings of a spring training baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondback, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (PC-Photo/Ashley Landis)

Zac Vredeveld wears a hot dog shaped hat during a spring training baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers, in Phoenix. (PC-AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Fans wearing protective face masks go for a ball thrown from the outfield during a spring training baseball game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (PC-AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Fans watch from boxes painted on the grass to promote social distancing during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Indians, in Peoria, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A young fan holds a sign as players warm up before a spring training baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, in Scottdale, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A fan wears a protective mask as he arrives at George M. Steinbrenner Field for a spring baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays , in Tampa, Fla. (PC-AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Fans wearing suits with shamrocks on them for St. Patrick's Day sit on the lawn before a spring training baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs , in Mesa, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

An Atlanta Braves catcher waits to workout during spring training baseball practice, in North Port, Fla. (PC-AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Neal Williamsen, 42, of Chicago, shows his tattoo during a spring baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Philadelphia Phillies fan Tony Penecale of Philadelphia, arrives at BayCare Park for a spring training exhibition baseball game between the Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Fla. (PC-AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Children run to retrieve a home run ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Payton Henry during the ninth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Autographed bats and jerseys are on display in a silent auction before a spring training baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas City Royals, in Surprise, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

A vendor pauses for photos during a spring baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. (PC-AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)