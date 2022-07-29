English
    44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: PM Narendra Modi kicks off the opening ceremony

    The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here. The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai on July 28 evening and encouraged the players, said that in sports there are no losers but winners and future winners. (Source: PTI)
    The Chess Olympiad is hosted by India at a special time in its history, which marks 75 years of freedom from colonial rule, he said. (Source: PTI)
    Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, L Murugan, five-time chess champion Viswanathan Anand and several others were present during the glittering opening ceremony. (Source: PTI)
    The Prime Minister began his speech by uttering the Tamil word for greetings, 'Vanakkam.' He said that in a short period of time, the organisers have made outstanding arrangements. The Tamil Nadu government along with the Centre's full support is hosting the event. (Source: PTI)
    In his address during the inaugural at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Modi said it is an honour to have international chess players at such a special time. "In sports there are no losers, there are winners and there are future winners," he said. (Source: PTI)
    “The 44th Chess Olympiad has been a tournament of many firsts and records. This is the first time the Chess Olympiad is being held in the place of origin of chess, India. It is coming to Asia for the first time in 3 decades," Modi said while inaugurating the ceremony. (Source: PTI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others watch artists perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, July 28, 2022. (Source: PTI)
    The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here. The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections. (Source: PTI) (With inputs from PTI)
