In Pics | Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins in India amid COVID-19 curbs

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, celebrated with enthusiasm in most parts of India, began on September 10. The festivities were affected for the second year in a row due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
Devotees load an idol of elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha on a vehicle to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Devotees load an idol of Ganesha on a vehicle to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Friday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. (Image: Reuters)
The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Friday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. (Image: Reuters)
In Mumbai, devotees carrying an idol Ganesha to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
In Mumbai, devotees carrying an idol of Ganesha to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal participate in the 'Ganesh Pujan' programme organised by Delhi Government. (Image: ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal participate in the 'Ganesh Pujan' programme organised by Delhi Government. (Image: ANI)
Devotees load an idol of Ganesha on a vehicle to take home for worship in Ahmedabad (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Devotees load an idol of Ganesha on a vehicle to take home for worship in Ahmedabad (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Puducherry: Devotees visited Manakula Vinayagar Temple on first day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Temple elehphant Lakshmi was also decorated and displayed for the devotees. (Image: ANI)
Puducherry: Devotees visited Manakula Vinayagar Temple on first day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Temple elehphant Lakshmi was also decorated and displayed for the devotees. (Image: ANI)
Customers look for idols of Ganesha at a roadside studio in Kolkata (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Customers look for idols of Ganesha at a roadside studio in Kolkata (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Devotees wait in line to pray to an idol of Ganesh at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) themed pandal during the start of the ten-day festival in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)
Devotees wait in line to pray to an idol of Ganesh at a coronavirus (COVID-19) themed pandal during the start of the ten-day festival in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #festival #Ganesh Chaturthi #Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
first published: Sep 10, 2021 08:21 pm

