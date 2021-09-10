In Pics | Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins in India amid COVID-19 curbs

Devotees load an idol of Ganesha on a vehicle to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Friday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. (Image: Reuters)

In Mumbai, devotees carrying an idol of Ganesha to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal participate in the 'Ganesh Pujan' programme organised by Delhi Government. (Image: ANI)

Devotees load an idol of Ganesha on a vehicle to take home for worship in Ahmedabad (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Puducherry: Devotees visited Manakula Vinayagar Temple on first day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Temple elehphant Lakshmi was also decorated and displayed for the devotees. (Image: ANI)

Customers look for idols of Ganesha at a roadside studio in Kolkata (AP Photo/Bikas Das)