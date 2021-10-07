MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsHealth

A look at some of the best plants to clean indoor air

Plants make home a more welcome place. Here are some of the best plants to clean indoor air.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
Devil’s Ivy | One of the most effective indoor air purifiers that removes common toxins. (Image: News18 Creative)
Devil’s Ivy | One of the most effective indoor air purifiers that removes common toxins. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bamboo Palm | Effective in removing toxins like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bamboo Palm | Effective in removing toxins like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene. (Image: News18 Creative)
Snake plant | Acts as an effective defense against airborne allergies because of its ability to absorb and remove harmful toxins. (Image: News18 Creative)
Snake plant | Acts as an effective defense against airborne allergies because of its ability to absorb and remove harmful toxins. (Image: News18 Creative)
Rubber plant | Their large leaves can absorb airborne chemicals and break them down, rendering them harmless. (Image: News18 Creative)
Rubber plant | Their large leaves can absorb airborne chemicals and break them down, rendering them harmless. (Image: News18 Creative)
Chinese Evergreen | Emits a high oxygen content and purifies indoor spaces of harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde and xylene. (Image: News18 Creative)
Chinese Evergreen | Emits a high oxygen content and purifies indoor spaces of harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde and xylene. (Image: News18 Creative)
Aloe Vera | Helps in removing chemicals like formaldehyde and benzene, found in varnishes, floor finishes, and detergents. (Image: News18 Creative)
Aloe Vera | Helps in removing chemicals like formaldehyde and benzene, found in varnishes, floor finishes, and detergents. (Image: News18 Creative)
Spider plant | help in removing toxins including carbon monoxide and xylene, a solvent used in the printing and rubber industries. (Image: News18 Creative)
Spider plant | It helps in removing toxins including carbon monoxide and xylene, a solvent used in the printing and rubber industries. (Image: News18 Creative)
Dracaena plant | One of the most efficient plants at removing benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and xylene from the air. (Image: News18 Creative)
Dracaena plant | One of the most efficient plants at removing benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and xylene from the air. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indoor plants #plants #Slideshow
first published: Oct 7, 2021 02:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.