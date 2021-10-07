A look at some of the best plants to clean indoor air

Devil’s Ivy | One of the most effective indoor air purifiers that removes common toxins. (Image: News18 Creative)

Bamboo Palm | Effective in removing toxins like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene. (Image: News18 Creative)

Snake plant | Acts as an effective defense against airborne allergies because of its ability to absorb and remove harmful toxins. (Image: News18 Creative)

Rubber plant | Their large leaves can absorb airborne chemicals and break them down, rendering them harmless. (Image: News18 Creative)

Chinese Evergreen | Emits a high oxygen content and purifies indoor spaces of harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde and xylene. (Image: News18 Creative)

Aloe Vera | Helps in removing chemicals like formaldehyde and benzene, found in varnishes, floor finishes, and detergents. (Image: News18 Creative)

Spider plant | It helps in removing toxins including carbon monoxide and xylene, a solvent used in the printing and rubber industries. (Image: News18 Creative)