A look at how mosquitoes spread disease

In most cases, mosquitoes don’t cause any long-term harm. During disease outbreaks, these seemingly small vectors become rather dangerous. As Zika and dengue outbreaks become a cause for concern in some parts of India, a look at how one can contract disease from mosquito bite. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mosquitoes spread disease through their bites. The proboscis (a mosquito’s mouth) pierces the skin to suck up blood and injects saliva into your skin. Is a mosquito is infected it passes on the infection to the person it’s feeding off. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mosquitoes often feed in a method called sip feeding. A mosquito doesn’t suck all of the blood it needs from one source – it takes multiple meals from multiple sources. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here’s an illustration to understand how mosquito decides whom to bite. (Image: News18 Creative)