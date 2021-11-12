MARKET NEWS

A look at how mosquitoes spread disease

As mosquito-borne dengue and zika infections become a cause for concern in some regions, take a look at how a seemingly harmless mosquito bite can expose you to such diseases.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 04:54 PM IST
In most cases, mosquitoes don’t cause any long-term harm. During disease outbreaks these seemingly small vectors become rather dangerous. As Zika and dengue outbreaks become a cause for concern in some parts of India, a look at how one can contract disease from mosquito bite. (Image: News18 Creative)
Mosquitoes spread disease through their bites. The proboscis (a mosquito’s mouth) pierces the skin to suck up blood and injects saliva into your skin. Is a mosquito is infected it passes on the infection to the person it’s feeding off. (Image: News18 Creative)
Mosquitoes often feed in a method called sip feeding. A mosquito doesn’t suck all of the blood it needs from one source – it takes multiple meals from multiple sources. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s an illustration to understand how mosquito decides whom to bite. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at what attracts mosquitoes. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #dengue #Health #mosquitoes #Slideshow #Zika virus
first published: Nov 12, 2021 04:54 pm

