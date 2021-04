Apple hosted its Spring Loaded event this week, unveiling several new products. The lineup of products including a new M1-powered iMac and iPad Pro as well as AirTags and a new purple colour iPhone 12 variant. The biggest highlight of the event was the new iPad Pro (2021), which not only got a significant upgrade with the new M1 chip but also came with a 12.9-inch Mini-LED panel. The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 99,900, while the 11-inch model is available for as low as Rs 71,900.

The new 24-inch iMac was yet another device that arrived with major upgrades over its predecessor. Apple also announced AirTags, a small device that uses Ultra-Wideband technology, haptic feedback, and sound to help users locate items. Apple also launched a new 4K Apple TV powered by the new A12 Bionic chip. You can check out all the announcements here

Xiaomi had one of its biggest smartphone launches of 2021, unveiling several devices in the Mi 11 series in India. The launch event saw the arrival of three phones, including the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro, and a 75-inch Mi QLED TV. Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999, while the Mi 11X series starts at Rs 29,999. Additionally, the Mi QLED TV 75" will cost Rs. 1,19,999. For more details on all the three smartphones and QLED TV launched during the event, head on over to the link

Realme launched a new smartphone in its number series in India this week. The Realme 8 5G arrived as the first sub-15K 5G smartphone in the country. The Realme 8’s price in India starts from Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB/128GB model. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The device also has a high-refresh-rate display, triple camera setup, massive battery, fast-charging, and runs on the latest software (Android 11; Realme UI 2.0). For more details, click here

TikTok is facing a lawsuit in London over privacy concerns. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of millions of children in Europe. The lawsuit accuses TikTok and parent company ByteDance of violating data protection laws in the UK and European Union. In a statement, the group behind the lawsuit said that it seeks to prevent TikTok from “illegally processing millions of childrens' information” and demands any personal information be deleted.

SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk's rapidly expanding company. It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs. The rocket was used last November on the company's second astronaut flight. The astronauts from the US, Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX's debut crew last May. They'll spend six months at the orbiting lab.

OTT platforms saw a spike in growth over the last year as the coronavirus pandemic forced individuals to stay at home and look for other forms of entertainment. However, Netflix’s growth seems to have slowed down in the first quarter of 2021. The streaming service saw roughly 3.98 million users sign up from January through March, below the 6.25 million average projection of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Netflix also estimated it will add only one million new subscribers in the second quarter of 2021, down from the 4.8 million forecast by analysts. According to Netflix, the slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic has hurt its growth in the first quarter.