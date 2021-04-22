Realme 8 5G launched in India with 5000 mAh battery, 90Hz LCD: Check price, specifications

The budget 5G smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood and comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 8 5G price in India has been announced. The company announced the pricing and availability details at the Realme 8 5G launch event, which was hosted virtually. The budget 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood and comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 8 5G price in India

The Realme 8 5G India price is set at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. It also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 16,999. It comes in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colours.

The phone goes on sale starting April 28 via Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme 8 5G specifications

The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1,080×2,400 resolution. It has a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The LCD has 600 nits of brightness and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 48MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It also features a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood for 5G network support. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

It also features face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.