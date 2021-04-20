MARKET NEWS

April 20, 2021 / 11:53 PM IST

Apple Event 2021 Highlights: Apple unveils iPhone 12 Purple variant, new iPad Pro 5G with Thunderbolt support, 24-inch iMac, AirTag, redesigned Apple Podcast app, Apple 4K TV at the Spring Loaded 2021 event

Apple Event 2021 Highlights: Apple Spring Loaded 2021 Event is here. The launch event witnessed Apple showcasing a new Purple edition of the iPhone 12, 24-inch Mac powered by the powerful M1 chipset, an all new iPad Pro with 5G and USB 4 Thunderbolt support, again powered by the M1 chip, AirTag, Apple Podcast app with a renewed design, Apple 4K Television. The new iPad Pro is priced at Rs 71,900 and Rs 99,900 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variant respectively and and you can place your order starting April 30 - deliveries to begin in May. Meanwhile the 24-inch iMac comes in three variants and is available at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 in India. Apple AirTag is available in two pack variants in India. While the 1-pack variant is priced at Rs 3,190, the 4-pack variant comes at Rs 10,900.

    Apple could unveil a redesigned iMac and the long-rumoured AirTags at the 'Spring Loaded' Apple event.
  • April 20, 2021 / 11:30 PM IST

    That's all folks! Stay tuned here for more updates and in-depth coverage on the new Apple devices

  • April 20, 2021 / 11:27 PM IST

    The new iPad pro will be priced starting at $799, $1099 for the 12.9-inch model, with orders starting April 30 and shipping in May. 

  • April 20, 2021 / 11:24 PM IST

    The iPad Pro will use the M1 chip too! 50% faster than the last generation and up to 75% more CPU performance. Still has the same excellent screen with ProMotion and now comes with support for PlayStation and Xbox controllers for gaming. Up to 2x faster storage and support for up to 2TB of storage. Thunderbolt also comes to the iPad Pro, opening up a massive ecosystem of accessories like external storage and high performance docks. It is also now has 5G support with download speeds as high as 3 gigabits per second in ideal conditions. 

    Built-in studio quality mics, LIDAR scanner, New 12MP ultrawide front facing camera with 'Center Stage'. The liquid retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro matches the ProDisplay XDR. This is achived using 10,000 mini-LED's backlights below the display. The iPad Pro still touts an 'all-day battery life'. 

  • April 20, 2021 / 11:07 PM IST

    The M1 chip on the iMac is said to deliver CPU performance up to 85% faster than the previous 21.5-inch iMac and GPU performance up 2 times faster. The GPU is up to 50% faster than the discrete graphics available on the previous 21.5-inch iMac. Prices for the new iMac start at $1299 for four colours, and will be available starting April 30. 

  • April 20, 2021 / 11:04 PM IST

    The new iMac can also run iPhone and iPad apps because its based on the same architecture. Comes with 4 USB-C ports, two of which are thunderbolt and the power adapter also doubles as an ethernet port. The new keyboard supports Touch ID and supports payments as well as fast user switching. 

  • April 20, 2021 / 11:00 PM IST

    The new colourful iMac's here, powered by Apple's M1 chip. Thinner, slimmer and more colourful than ever before. M1 is power efficient, allows for a slimmer profile and is super quiet. It's just 11.5mm thin. It comes with a new 24-inch display with 11.3M pixels and 4K resolution, it also has truetone. The iMac now has 1080p camera and uses M1 to enhance image quality. There is a new high quality three mic array for clearer calls. The speakers are more powerful too with a new six speaker system for high quality sound output with Dolby Atmos support. 

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST

    Apple TV 4K updated with the A12 bionic chip and comes with a new remote with a touch enabled circle wheel. Prices start at $179 and will start shipping in May, available for purchase on April 30. 

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:44 PM IST

    New season announced for the Apple Original 'Ted Lasso', returning this July for a second season

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:42 PM IST

    AirTags announced! Works with the Find My App and uses 'precision feeding' to accurately locate any items attached to it. It is also 'privacy' first and will be priced at $29.99 (Approx. Rs. 2,261.69) 

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:37 PM IST

    A new purple color for the iPhone 12 based on the season 'Spring', pre-orders to begin starting Friday

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:35 PM IST

    Apple Card can now be used by anyone over 13, Apple calls this Apple Card Family

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST

    Tim Cook talks about Apple being Carbon Neutral, find out more here

