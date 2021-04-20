Apple Event 2021 Highlights: Apple unveils iPhone 12 Purple variant, new iPad Pro 5G with Thunderbolt support, 24-inch iMac, AirTag, redesigned Apple Podcast app, Apple 4K TV at the Spring Loaded 2021 event

April 20, 2021 / 11:24 PM IST

The iPad Pro will use the M1 chip too! 50% faster than the last generation and up to 75% more CPU performance. Still has the same excellent screen with ProMotion and now comes with support for PlayStation and Xbox controllers for gaming. Up to 2x faster storage and support for up to 2TB of storage. Thunderbolt also comes to the iPad Pro, opening up a massive ecosystem of accessories like external storage and high performance docks. It is also now has 5G support with download speeds as high as 3 gigabits per second in ideal conditions.

Built-in studio quality mics, LIDAR scanner, New 12MP ultrawide front facing camera with 'Center Stage'. The liquid retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro matches the ProDisplay XDR. This is achived using 10,000 mini-LED's backlights below the display. The iPad Pro still touts an 'all-day battery life'.