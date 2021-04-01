English
Apple to use 100% renewable energy for production, become carbon neutral by 2030

Apple is working with its manufacturers to shift them over to renewable sources of energy for production of its devices

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST

Apple announced that its manufacturing partners worldwide would soon be using 100 percent renewable energy for production of Apple products. Once in place, these steps will help reduce Apple's CO2 footprint by nearly 15 million metric tons annually, the company claims.

“We are firmly committed to helping our suppliers become carbon neutral by 2030 and are thrilled that companies who’ve joined us span industries and countries around the world, including Germany, China, the US, India, and France,” said Apple's Lisa Jackson in a statement shared with the press.

“In a year like no other, Apple continued to work with a global network of colleagues, companies, and advocates to help make our environmental efforts and everything we do a force for good in people’s lives — and to work alongside the communities most impacted by climate change.”

These efforts are part of Apple's goal to become carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030. The company is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations. Apple recently spent $4.7 billion to support environmental projects all over the world.

Apple is also investing heavily into research for new energy storing capabilities while improving its existing storage capabilities for projects in Santa Clara Valley and Apple Park's microgrid.
