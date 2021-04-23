Xiaomi launches the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X series and the Mi QLED TV 75” in India: Check for prices, availability

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 and the Mi 11X series starts at Rs. 29,999 while the Mi QLED TV 75" will cost Rs. 1,19,999

Xiaomi has just introduced a range of premium devices to their portfolio in India. The first of which is the Mi 11 Ultra.

‘The Superphone’ as Xiaomi likes to call it has a DXOMARK certified triple camera system that has a 50-megapixel primary sensor which has been co-developed with Samsung, a 48-megapixel secondary ultrawide sensor by Sony and a 48-megapixel periscope lens system once again provided by Sony.

The camera module makes it possible to have 120x Digital Zoom range, 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. It also features something known as Dual Pixel Pro technology that allows the camera to focus faster and comes with a multi-point laser system that makes the focus more accurate.

Besides the camera module, the Mi 11 ultra has 6.8-inch 120Hz WQHD+ display that has a resolution of 3200x1400 and 1700 nits of brightness. The 120Hz refresh rate is dynamic as the phone switches between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz depending on the app open. It also has 480Hz touch sampling rate and supports Dolby Vision along with HDR 10+.

What is interesting is that there is a second 1.1-inch display on the back next to the camera module that acts as an ‘always-on’ display to show you notifications, time and can also be used to display images and take selfies using the rear camera. It also comes with two Harman Kardon certified stereo speakers for high-quality sound.

The phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 256GB internal storage. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports wireless charging and fast charging. The battery supports 67W fast chargers, but Xiaomi will be shipping the phone with a 55W charger. Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain said that they were working to bring the 67W charger to India as soon as they could. As it stands now, the Mi 11 Ultra can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 36 minutes. The phone also supports 10W wireless charging and 5W reverse wired charging. It is also IP68 rated which means it can survive thirty minutes underwater at a maximum depth of 1.5 meters.

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

The Mi 11X Pro comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ display that has been rated A+ by DisplayMate and has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It supports HDR 10+ and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The pro also runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC and is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It has two Dolby Atmos rated stereo speakers and has a triple camera module at the back with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 5-megapixel tele macro sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera. The phone is powered by a 4600mAh battery with 33W fast charging that comes in the box and can charge the phone from 0 to 50 percent in 19 minutes.

The Mi 11X pro will be sold in two variants in India, the 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage version will set you back Rs. 39,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant will cost Rs. 41,999. The phone will be up for pre-orders from April 24 and will start shipping on May 3.

The Mi 11X features the same display but opts for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also has a different camera module with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 5-megapixel tele macro unit.

It has the same Dolby Atmos rated stereo speaker setup but a slightly smaller 4520mAh battery with a 33W fast charger included in the box.

Like the Mi 11X Pro, the Mi 11X will be sold in two variants, the 6GB + 128GB version will cost Rs. 29,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs. 31,999.

Mi QLED TV 75”

Besides the phones, Xiaomi also launched a 75-inch TV with a 120Hz 4K QLED Panel, a 30W 6-speaker setup and 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ and Dolby Audio and DTS-HD audio.

It comes with Android TV 10 right out of the box with Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports and supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for next generation game consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X). It has a 64-bit quad core A55 processor with Mali G52 MP2 graphics and 2GB of RAM. The TV also has 32GB of internal storage.

It has a dedicated mic for Google Assistant that can be turned off and ‘Works with Alexa’ but that will be coming in a future update. The Mi QLED TV 75” has been priced at Rs. 1,19,999 and will be available starting April 27.