The Tech Weekender: Top news in the world of technology this week

Raven Software, a studio known for its work on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well as Call of Duty: Warzone, is laying off QA testers. According to a report by Kotaku, Austin O’Brien, a community manager for Call of Duty said that members of the quality assurance team were individually called into individual meetings to be told whether or not they would still have a job come January 28. O’Brien w rote on Twitter , “I am gutted right now. My friends in QA at Raven were promised, for months, that Activision was working towards a pay restructure to increase their wages. Today, one by one, valuable members of the team were called into meetings and told they were being let go.” According to O’Brien, many of the testers were asked to relocate to Madison, Wisconsin for the job, but are now being laid off on January 28.