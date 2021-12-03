MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google ethical AI co-lead Timnit Gebru launches own research project

Gebru was ousted from Google after clashing with her bosses over a research paper

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 04:24 PM IST
(Image Courtesy- Getty Images via AFP/Kimberly White)

(Image Courtesy- Getty Images via AFP/Kimberly White)

Dr Timnit Gebru, artificial intelligence (AI) researcher and ex-co-lead at Google's ethical AI research team has started her own research institute, The Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR).

In a press release, DAIR is described as, "an independent, community-rooted institute," that wants to, "counter Big Tech’s pervasive influence on the research, development and deployment of AI."

Also Read: Google scientist Dr Timnit Gebru's exit exposes rift in its ethical AI unit, head Jeff Dean faces criticism

Gebru was ousted from Google after a falling out with management over an email she had sent. She believes that the prospective harms that are embedded within AI technology can be prevented and, "when its production and deployment include diverse perspectives and deliberate processes, it can be put to work for people, rather than against them."

“AI needs to be brought back down to earth,” said Gebru in the press release.

Close

Related stories

“It has been elevated to a superhuman level that leads us to believe it is both inevitable and beyond our control. When AI research, development and deployment is rooted in people and communities from the start, we can get in front of these harms and create a future that values equity and humanity.”

Also Read: Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows

The institute has received funding from the Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Kapoor Center and Open Society Foundation.

Speaking with The Washington Post (via TechCrunch), Gebru said that she had been, "frustrated for a long time about the incentive structures that we have in place and how none of them seem to be appropriate for the kind of work I want to do.”

“This is about doing the hard work necessary to guarantee that real accountability and fairness are baked into future AI projects, rather than as an after-thought,” said Mark Malloch-Brown, President of the Open Society Foundations.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #Google AI #Google research
first published: Dec 3, 2021 04:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.