The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

When you think about smartphones that offer long-term software updates, Apple’s iPhones reign supreme. And while Google and Samsung have recently upped the ante in the software update department, Dutch phone maker Fairphone might have reigned in on Apple’s software parade. The company’s six-year-old Fairphone 2 is being upgraded to Android 10, making it seven years of software support. The Fairphone 4 is the most recent of the Fairphones and the only one to offer 5G supports. Among the Fairphone 4’s biggest highlights are its replaceable parts, five-year warranty, advertised software updates until 2025, and most importantly, its ethically sourced materials.