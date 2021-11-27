The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

While a vast majority of smartphones are yet to adopt Android 12, its successor (Android 11) has reached 24.2 percent adoption. However, it is still behind Android 10, which is currently running on 26.5 percent of devices, the most of any Android version. Android 11 comes in second with 24.2 percent adoption and Android 9 Pie is in third with 18.2 percent adoption. Based on data by Android Studio, the oldest Android version in the list is Android 4.1 Jelly Bean with 0.6% of all devices.