The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Oppo's Reno 7 series goes official, Winamp is making a comeback, an Android smartphone with 7 years of OS updates, and more.

Carlsen Martin
November 27, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
A vulnerability in recent MediaTek chipsets that utilize an AI Processing Unit (APU) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP), allowed threat actors access to onboard AI and audio functions, potentially allowing them to eavesdrop on owners. Check Point Research reverse-engineered the software firmware for the DSP and chained them with exploits found on OEM partner libraries. However, MediaTek worked with researchers and issued a fix in October that took care of these issues. For more information on this story, head on over to the link.
The Oppo Reno 7 series phones were recently unveiled in China. The line-up included the Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and Reno 7 SE arrived in China with Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets, triple-rear camera setups, AMOLED displays, fast charging support, and sizeable batteries. The Reno 7 series also runs on Android 12 with the ColorOS 12 skin on top. For more information about the Reno 7 series, head on over to the link.
Spotify is testing a video feed of vertical music videos that are accessed with a new tab called "Discover". The feature is similar to TikTok’s short vertical video format. Speaking with TechCrunch, Spotify confirmed the test but stopped short of saying whether the test would see a wider rollout down the line. In other news, Spotify has launched a Netflix hub, making it easier for users to access official soundtracks and playlists for various popular Netflix shows on its platform.
Winamp is making a comeback with a completely overhauled experience. The Winamp website has also been redesigned with a fresh logo. The Winamp app will allow users to stream online radios and podcasts. The platform is also inviting artists and audio creators to join the platform. It does seem like Winamp is moving in the same direction as Spotify, attempting to create a social media platform for music. The best part is that you can sign up now to become a beta tester by clicking this link.
Qualcomm has confirmed that it is introducing a new naming scheme for its upcoming mobile platforms. The company is rumoured to launch the new Snapdragon 800 series flagship chip at the Snapdragon Summit on November 30. Rumours suggest that the upcoming Snapdragon 898 SoC will launch as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm did not outrightly confirm the name but did say that it would transition to a single-digit series and generation number.
The Samsung Galaxy Note series was skipped for 2021, with the South Korean tech giant unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at around the same time it traditionally launches the Note series phones. However, the South Korean tech giant is reportedly decided to halt production of the Galaxy Note series in part due to the solid performance of the Galaxy Z smartphones.
While a vast majority of smartphones are yet to adopt Android 12, its successor (Android 11) has reached 24.2 percent adoption. However, it is still behind Android 10, which is currently running on 26.5 percent of devices, the most of any Android version. Android 11 comes in second with 24.2 percent adoption and Android 9 Pie is in third with 18.2 percent adoption. Based on data by Android Studio, the oldest Android version in the list is Android 4.1 Jelly Bean with 0.6% of all devices.
When you think about smartphones that offer long-term software updates, Apple’s iPhones reign supreme. And while Google and Samsung have recently upped the ante in the software update department, Dutch phone maker Fairphone might have reigned in on Apple’s software parade. The company’s six-year-old Fairphone 2 is being upgraded to Android 10, making it seven years of software support. The Fairphone 4 is the most recent of the Fairphones and the only one to offer 5G supports. Among the Fairphone 4’s biggest highlights are its replaceable parts, five-year warranty, advertised software updates until 2025, and most importantly, its ethically sourced materials.
Tags: #MediaTek #Netflix #Oppo #Qualcomm #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones #Spotify #The Tech Weekender
first published: Nov 27, 2021 02:08 pm

