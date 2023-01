The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Indigenously-developed 5G and 4G telecom technology stack will be rolled out in the country this year and the platform will be offered to the world from the next year, Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hs said. While speaking at The Business 20 (B20), the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, Vaishnaw said that only five countries in the world have end-to-end 4G-5G telecom technology stack but now with the public-private partnership, India has developed its technology which has been tested to handle 10 million simultaneous calls.