Samsung has deleted a social media post that mocked its arch-rival Apple for removing the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 retail box. The Facebook post by Samsung Caribbean, uploaded on the same day as the iPhone 12 launch, featured an image of a charger with the caption: “Included with your Galaxy”. This comes amid speculation that Samsung is shipping the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra without a charging adapter and earphones. While the reason behind the move is unclear, Samsung is expected to play the "saving the environment" card as part of its cost-cutting measures -- the same as Apple. More details here