Lava smartphones, priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000, to launch next month: Report

Lava Mobiles teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone on Twitter. An image attached with the tweet reads, “The game is about to change.”

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 01:19 PM IST
Lava smartphone

Lava has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India. The company’s official Twitter handle posted a teaser message without revealing any details of the smartphone. A separate report claims that four Lava smartphones priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 will be launched soon in India.

Lava Mobiles, on Twitter, teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone with an image that reads, “The game is about to change.” Not much is known about the device at the moment.

report from 91Mobiles claims that the Indian smartphone company will launch four smartphones in January 2021. These four smartphones are likely to be priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000. It looks like Lava will place these four smartphones at each price point. This means that there will be smartphones priced at around Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000.

The report further states that the lava smartphone launch event will be held around January 7. The company is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Lava recently launched a new budget smartphone called Be U. The device features a 6.08-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on top. Under the hood, Lava Be U gets powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. At the back, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP front camera sensor. It packs a 4,060 mAh battery.

The device runs on Android Go based on Android 10 out of the box. Lava BeU price in India is Rs 6,888. 
TAGS: #Lava #smartphones
first published: Dec 24, 2020 01:19 pm

