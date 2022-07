The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

TikTok will introduce what it calls “Content Levels”, a new system that the company says is designed to give more control to users and help keep them safe online. The move comes at a time when the Chinese-owned social media app is facing increased scrutiny over the handling of user data and content. The content-filtering system, which will go live in a few weeks, will allow the classification of content and assigning of age ratings, so users can decide if they want to view the content or not.