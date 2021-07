Nothing Ear 1 price has been confirmed . The Carl Pei-owned company is gearing up for the launch of its first product, Nothing Ear (1), in India and other international markets on July 27. Ahead of the launch, Nothing has also confirmed some of the key Ear 1 features. The company confirmed two key details of the product. Nothing Ear 1 price will be set at £99 (roughly Rs 10,200). The price of Ear 1 in the US is slightly lower at $99 (roughly Rs 7,300). We can expect the Nothing Ear 1 price in India to be around the same.