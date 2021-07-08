New IT rules | Delhi High Court refuses interim protection to Twitter

Twitter | Representative image

The Delhi High Court on July 8 refused to allow any interim protection to Twitter.

The court also noted that it is open to the government to pursue any action regarding the social media company in compliance with the IT rules, CNBC-TV18 reported.

It also observed that Twitter is facing Contempt of Court for failure in clarifying that the Grievance Officer appointed was interim in nature, the report said.

Twitter, however, says that it is in the process of appointing Grievance Officer, Nodal Officer and Compliance Officer.

According to the firm, it had previously submitted that it will require 8 weeks' time in order to appoint Grievance Officer, Nodal Officer, and Compliance Officer in compliance with the IT rules.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed social media giant Twitter to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT Rules after the platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so.

This was after Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India had stepped down in June, leaving the micro-blogging site without a grievance official as mandated by the new IT rules to address complaints from Indian subscribers, according to a source.

The source said that Dharmendra Chatur, who was appointed as interim resident grievance officer for India by Twitter, has quit the post.

--With inputs from PTI