MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

New IT rules | Delhi High Court refuses interim protection to Twitter

It also observed that Twitter is in Contempt of Court for failure in clarifying that the Grievance Officer appointed was interim in nature.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
Twitter | Representative image

Twitter | Representative image

The Delhi High Court on July 8 refused to allow any interim protection to Twitter.

The court also noted that it is open to the government to pursue any action regarding the social media company in compliance with the IT rules, CNBC-TV18 reported.

It also observed that Twitter is facing Contempt of Court for failure in clarifying that the Grievance Officer appointed was interim in nature, the report said.

Twitter, however, says that it is in the process of appointing Grievance Officer, Nodal Officer and Compliance Officer.

According to the firm, it had previously submitted that it will require 8 weeks' time in order to appoint Grievance Officer, Nodal Officer, and Compliance Officer in compliance with the IT rules.

Close

Related stories

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed social media giant Twitter to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT Rules after the platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so.

This was after Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India had stepped down in June, leaving the micro-blogging site without a grievance official as mandated by the new IT rules to address complaints from Indian subscribers, according to a source.

The source said that Dharmendra Chatur, who was appointed as interim resident grievance officer for India by Twitter, has quit the post.

--With inputs from PTI

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi High Court #IT Rules #Twitter
first published: Jul 8, 2021 05:25 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.